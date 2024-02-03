Ministry of Health Announces Increase in Casualty Toll in Gaza Conflict

The Ministry of Health, affiliated with the Hamas movement, announced on Friday an increase in the toll of Israeli airstrikes and ground operations in the Gaza Strip to 27,238 dead, the majority of whom are women and children, since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on the seventh of October.

The new toll includes the killing of 107 people in the past twenty-four hours, while around 66,452 people have been injured since the outbreak of the war.

AFP