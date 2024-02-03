US airstrikes in Syria kill 23 pro-Iran fighters

According to a new toll provided by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Saturday, 23 pro-Iran fighters were killed in the US airstrikes in eastern Syria on Friday night.



The Observatory's director, Rami Abdulrahman, stated, "The death toll of the US airstrikes has risen to 23," with "10 killed in the city of Deir ez-Zur and 13 in the city of Al Mayadin" in the east of the country.



The Observatory clarified that nine of the fighters were Syrian, and six were Iraqi, with no reported civilian casualties.



AFP