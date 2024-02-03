Hamas Condemns US Strikes in Iraq and Syria

The Palestinian movement Hamas denounced the US airstrikes in both Iraq and Syria, affirming that Washington is "pouring oil on fire" in the Middle East.



In a statement, Hamas stated that the administration of US President Joe Biden bears responsibility for the consequences of this brutal aggression on both Iraq and Syria, which "pours oil on fire."



Hamas affirmed that the region "will not witness stability or peace unless the Zionist aggression and the crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing against our people in the Gaza Strip are stopped."

AFP