US Navy conducts preemptive strike against Houthi missile in the Red Sea

In the early hours of Sunday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces executed a targeted strike in self-defense against a Houthi anti-ship cruise missile poised for launch in the Red Sea.



According to the CENTCOM, US military authorities identified the imminent danger originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. The anti-ship cruise missile “presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.”



The CENTCOM considered that the operation aims to protect freedom of navigation and maintain a secure environment for the US Navy and merchant vessels in the region.