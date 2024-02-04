News
US Navy conducts preemptive strike against Houthi missile in the Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-02-04 | 01:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Navy conducts preemptive strike against Houthi missile in the Red Sea
In the early hours of Sunday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces executed a targeted strike in self-defense against a Houthi anti-ship cruise missile poised for launch in the Red Sea.
The strike was aimed at thwarting a potential threat posed by a Houthi anti-ship cruise missile, which was in the preparatory stages for launch against ships in the Red Sea.
According to the CENTCOM, US military authorities identified the imminent danger originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. The anti-ship cruise missile “presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.”
The CENTCOM considered that the operation aims to protect freedom of navigation and maintain a secure environment for the US Navy and merchant vessels in the region.
Middle East News
US
CENTCOM
Houthi
Vessels
Red Sea
Missile
Navy
