Iran condemns US and British strikes on targets in Yemen
Middle East News
2024-02-04 | 05:40
Iran condemns US and British strikes on targets in Yemen
Iran criticized the recent US and British airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, considering them to be in "contradiction" with Washington and London's stated goal of avoiding a broader conflict in the Middle East.
The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, stated in a release that these attacks "clearly contradict the repeated claims of Washington and London that they do not want the war and conflict in the region to escalate."
The United States and Britain were accused of "fueling chaos, disturbances, insecurity, and instability" by supporting Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza.
Kanaani mentioned that the strikes targeting the Houthi rebels, supported by Iran in response to their attacks on international navigation in the Red Sea, pose a "threat to international peace and security."
The United States and Britain announced the bombing of dozens of targets in Yemen on Saturday in response to repeated Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, disrupting global trade.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) in the Middle East also reported carrying out a new strike on Sunday against an anti-ship missile belonging to the Houthis aimed at the Red Sea.
These airstrikes in Yemen followed a series of unilateral American strikes against Iran-related targets in Iraq and Syria in response to the killing of three US soldiers in a drone attack at a base in Jordan on January 28.
Earlier, US President Joe Biden stated, "The United States is not seeking a conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let it be known to all who seek to harm us: if you inflict harm on an American, we will respond."
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
United States
Britain
Strikes
Red Sea
Yemen
Houthi
