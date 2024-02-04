Iran condemns US and British strikes on targets in Yemen

Middle East News
2024-02-04 | 05:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran condemns US and British strikes on targets in Yemen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Iran condemns US and British strikes on targets in Yemen

Iran criticized the recent US and British airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, considering them to be in "contradiction" with Washington and London's stated goal of avoiding a broader conflict in the Middle East.

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, stated in a release that these attacks "clearly contradict the repeated claims of Washington and London that they do not want the war and conflict in the region to escalate."

The United States and Britain were accused of "fueling chaos, disturbances, insecurity, and instability" by supporting Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

Kanaani mentioned that the strikes targeting the Houthi rebels, supported by Iran in response to their attacks on international navigation in the Red Sea, pose a "threat to international peace and security."

The United States and Britain announced the bombing of dozens of targets in Yemen on Saturday in response to repeated Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, disrupting global trade.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) in the Middle East also reported carrying out a new strike on Sunday against an anti-ship missile belonging to the Houthis aimed at the Red Sea.

These airstrikes in Yemen followed a series of unilateral American strikes against Iran-related targets in Iraq and Syria in response to the killing of three US soldiers in a drone attack at a base in Jordan on January 28.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden stated, "The United States is not seeking a conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let it be known to all who seek to harm us: if you inflict harm on an American, we will respond."

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

United States

Britain

Strikes

Red Sea

Yemen

Houthi

LBCI Next
Yemen's Houthis vow response after US and British strikes
Australia's PM says government 'examining' claims against UNRWA
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-12

US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say

LBCI
World News
2023-12-31

Britain: Iran shares responsibility for preventing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:06

Yemen's Houthis vow response after US and British strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-27

Houthi's TV: US, British airstrikes target Yemen port

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:03

Hamas condemns US-British airstrikes on Yemen

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:06

Yemen's Houthis vow response after US and British strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:06

Australia's PM says government 'examining' claims against UNRWA

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:48

Gaza’s death toll reaches 27,365 since October 7

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Lebanese political landscape: Elie Marouni's views on Presidential elections and foreign influence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-02

Exclusive LBCI Interview: David Cameron urges moving Hezbollah forces north of Litani River and supports two-state solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Hezbollah strikes Israeli army battalion headquarters in Zebdine barracks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-03

Lebanon's Central Bank allows depositors to withdraw $150 monthly

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Hezbollah mourns loss of Mohammad Jawdat Yahya from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Lebanese political landscape: Elie Marouni's views on Presidential elections and foreign influence

LBCI
Middle East News
01:06

US Navy conducts preemptive strike against Houthi missile in the Red Sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Taymour Jumblatt Criticizes Political Stagnation and Calls for Action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:49

Economic Parallels and Challenges: Lebanon and Egypt

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:26

Sheikh Kabalan: Hezbollah's role is a strategic guarantee for Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:35

Hezbollah Strongly Condemns US Aggression in Iraq and Syria

LBCI
World News
11:14

Russia Calls for UN Security Council Meeting on US Strikes in Iraq and Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More