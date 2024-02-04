Hamas condemns US-British airstrikes on Yemen

Hamas Islamic Movement condemned on Sunday the airstrikes carried out by the United States and Britain on Yemen, warning that this move would lead to "further turmoil and instability."



The movement stated in a release, "We strongly condemn the US-British bombing of the Yemeni Republic, considering it a blatant attack on the sovereignty of a sister Arab state, and an escalation that will drag the region into more turmoil and instability, for which Washington and the Zionist occupation bear full responsibility for its repercussions."



The movement called on the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to "take a decisive stance against the American aggression that violates the sovereignty of our Arab countries."



Late on Saturday, the United States and Britain targeted dozens of locations in Yemen in response to the repeated attacks carried out by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on ships, leading to disruptions in global navigation.



AFP