Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
Middle East News
2024-02-04 | 15:28
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
After meeting on Sunday evening with US Special Envoy Amos Hochstein, Israeli War cabinet minister Benny Gantz reiterated the United States' important role in the region, "particularly in facilitating the safe return of the hostages, mitigating the Iranian axis of terror and restoring regional stability."
During the meeting, he said to Hochstein that Lebanon is "responsible for terror originating from its territory, and Israel will expand and deepen its military operations if the threat is not removed by Lebanon and the International community, regardless of the war in Gaza."
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Lebanon
Amos Hochstein
Israel
War
Benny Gantz
United States
Hostages
