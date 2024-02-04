Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz

Middle East News
2024-02-04 | 15:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz

After meeting on Sunday evening with US Special Envoy Amos Hochstein, Israeli War cabinet minister Benny Gantz reiterated the United States' important role in the region, "particularly in facilitating the safe return of the hostages, mitigating the Iranian axis of terror and restoring regional stability."

During the meeting, he said to Hochstein that Lebanon is "responsible for terror originating from its territory, and Israel will expand and deepen its military operations if the threat is not removed by Lebanon and the International community, regardless of the war in Gaza."
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Lebanon

Amos Hochstein

Israel

War

Benny Gantz

United States

Hostages

LBCI Next
Gaza’s death toll reaches 27,365 since October 7
Helicopter crash kills two in southern Turkey
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-01

Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-28

South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-27

Arab Intelligence warns Hezbollah of potential Israeli operation in Lebanon: LBCI’s sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27

In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:31

Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:28

Broader regional confrontation: US and UK expand military engagement in Yemen

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51

Sullivan: US intends further strikes on Iran-backed groups

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-31

US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-13

Israeli drone launches four missiles near Kfarkela, Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-20

The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe

LBCI
World News
2024-02-03

Russia Calls for UN Security Council Meeting on US Strikes in Iraq and Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Hezbollah mourns loss of Mohammad Jawdat Yahya from southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year

LBCI
Middle East News
15:28

Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Lebanese political landscape: Elie Marouni's views on Presidential elections and foreign influence

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:26

Sheikh Kabalan: Hezbollah's role is a strategic guarantee for Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Middle East News
01:06

US Navy conducts preemptive strike against Houthi missile in the Red Sea

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20

Canada to sanction West Bank settlers and Hamas leaders

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More