Syrian Observatory: Seven fighters from the Special Forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces killed in a drone attack ​

Seven fighters from the Special Forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces were killed in a drone attack on the Al-Omar oil field, the largest US base in Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Monday.



The "Islamic Resistance in Iraq," a coalition of factions loyal to Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack on the base in the Deir ez-ZUr province in the east. In a statement published on the Telegram app, the group said its fighters attacked the "US occupation base at the Al-Omar oil field in Syrian depth" using a drone.



The strike, according to the Observatory, targeted a section within the Al-Omar field belonging to the Special Forces led by the Kurds, resulting in seven fatalities and around 18 injuries among them, as per the latest toll.



The Observatory initially reported five killed and around 20 wounded.



Later, the Syrian Democratic Forces stated in a release that there was a "terrorist attack by a suicide drone" targeting a "training academy in the Al-Omar field," affirming their "right to an appropriate military response to the source of the attack."



They provided a lower toll, confirming the deaths of six of their members.





AFP