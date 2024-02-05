News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syrian Observatory: Seven fighters from the Special Forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces killed in a drone attack
Middle East News
2024-02-05 | 06:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Syrian Observatory: Seven fighters from the Special Forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces killed in a drone attack
Seven fighters from the Special Forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces were killed in a drone attack on the Al-Omar oil field, the largest US base in Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Monday.
The "Islamic Resistance in Iraq," a coalition of factions loyal to Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack on the base in the Deir ez-ZUr province in the east. In a statement published on the Telegram app, the group said its fighters attacked the "US occupation base at the Al-Omar oil field in Syrian depth" using a drone.
The strike, according to the Observatory, targeted a section within the Al-Omar field belonging to the Special Forces led by the Kurds, resulting in seven fatalities and around 18 injuries among them, as per the latest toll.
The Observatory initially reported five killed and around 20 wounded.
Later, the Syrian Democratic Forces stated in a release that there was a "terrorist attack by a suicide drone" targeting a "training academy in the Al-Omar field," affirming their "right to an appropriate military response to the source of the attack."
They provided a lower toll, confirming the deaths of six of their members.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Syrian Observatory
Fighters
Drone
Attack
SDF
Next
Spain plans to send additional aid worth €3.5 million to UNRWA
The story of Israel's assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 2 - 2000-2023
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:21
Syrian Kurdish forces: Six of our fighters killed in drone strike on US base
World News
04:21
Syrian Kurdish forces: Six of our fighters killed in drone strike on US base
0
World News
2024-02-01
Officials say attack on US forces in Jordan carried out by Iranian-made drone: Reuters
World News
2024-02-01
Officials say attack on US forces in Jordan carried out by Iranian-made drone: Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-29
Unraveling tensions: US soldiers targeted in drone attack - Political fallout ensues
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-29
Unraveling tensions: US soldiers targeted in drone attack - Political fallout ensues
0
World News
2024-01-29
Washington to respond 'appropriately' to drone attack on US forces in Jordan
World News
2024-01-29
Washington to respond 'appropriately' to drone attack on US forces in Jordan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:27
UNRWA's plea for access: Humanitarian aid delivery threatened in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:27
UNRWA's plea for access: Humanitarian aid delivery threatened in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:26
UN: Gaza’s economy could take until 2092 to recover if Israel’s operations cease now
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:26
UN: Gaza’s economy could take until 2092 to recover if Israel’s operations cease now
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:21
Palestinians hope Blinken's visit can deliver Gaza truce before another assault
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:21
Palestinians hope Blinken's visit can deliver Gaza truce before another assault
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:13
Spain plans to send additional aid worth €3.5 million to UNRWA
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:13
Spain plans to send additional aid worth €3.5 million to UNRWA
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14
India’s local manufacturing push spurs 2 billion mobile unit shipments
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14
India’s local manufacturing push spurs 2 billion mobile unit shipments
0
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Official news agency reports attack on residential building in Damascus likely due to 'Israeli aggression'
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Official news agency reports attack on residential building in Damascus likely due to 'Israeli aggression'
0
Middle East News
2023-12-07
Hochstein: Washington still wants normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel
Middle East News
2023-12-07
Hochstein: Washington still wants normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel
0
Middle East News
2023-10-17
President Abbas Declares 3 Days of Mourning for the 'Massacre Victims of Hospital in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-17
President Abbas Declares 3 Days of Mourning for the 'Massacre Victims of Hospital in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:28
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
Middle East News
15:28
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year
3
Press Highlights
00:57
Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar
Press Highlights
00:57
Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20
Canada to sanction West Bank settlers and Hamas leaders
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20
Canada to sanction West Bank settlers and Hamas leaders
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Sullivan: US intends further strikes on Iran-backed groups
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Sullivan: US intends further strikes on Iran-backed groups
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Broader regional confrontation: US and UK expand military engagement in Yemen
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Broader regional confrontation: US and UK expand military engagement in Yemen
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:29
UNRWA: Limited clean water access puts thousands at risk in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:29
UNRWA: Limited clean water access puts thousands at risk in Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More