Syrian Observatory: Seven fighters from the Special Forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces killed in a drone attack ​

Middle East News
2024-02-05 | 06:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syrian Observatory: Seven fighters from the Special Forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces killed in a drone attack ​
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Syrian Observatory: Seven fighters from the Special Forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces killed in a drone attack ​

Seven fighters from the Special Forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces were killed in a drone attack on the Al-Omar oil field, the largest US base in Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Monday.

The "Islamic Resistance in Iraq," a coalition of factions loyal to Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack on the base in the Deir ez-ZUr province in the east. In a statement published on the Telegram app, the group said its fighters attacked the "US occupation base at the Al-Omar oil field in Syrian depth" using a drone.

The strike, according to the Observatory, targeted a section within the Al-Omar field belonging to the Special Forces led by the Kurds, resulting in seven fatalities and around 18 injuries among them, as per the latest toll.

The Observatory initially reported five killed and around 20 wounded.

Later, the Syrian Democratic Forces stated in a release that there was a "terrorist attack by a suicide drone" targeting a "training academy in the Al-Omar field," affirming their "right to an appropriate military response to the source of the attack."

They provided a lower toll, confirming the deaths of six of their members.


AFP

World News

Middle East News

Syrian Observatory

Fighters

Drone

Attack

SDF

LBCI Next
Spain plans to send additional aid worth €3.5 million to UNRWA
The story of Israel's assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 2 - 2000-2023
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:21

Syrian Kurdish forces: Six of our fighters killed in drone strike on US base

LBCI
World News
2024-02-01

Officials say attack on US forces in Jordan carried out by Iranian-made drone: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-29

Unraveling tensions: US soldiers targeted in drone attack - Political fallout ensues

LBCI
World News
2024-01-29

Washington to respond 'appropriately' to drone attack on US forces in Jordan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:27

UNRWA's plea for access: Humanitarian aid delivery threatened in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:26

UN: Gaza’s economy could take until 2092 to recover if Israel’s operations cease now

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:21

Palestinians hope Blinken's visit can deliver Gaza truce before another assault

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:13

Spain plans to send additional aid worth €3.5 million to UNRWA

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14

India’s local manufacturing push spurs 2 billion mobile unit shipments

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-20

Official news agency reports attack on residential building in Damascus likely due to 'Israeli aggression'

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-07

Hochstein: Washington still wants normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-17

President Abbas Declares 3 Days of Mourning for the 'Massacre Victims of Hospital in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:28

Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20

Canada to sanction West Bank settlers and Hamas leaders

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51

Sullivan: US intends further strikes on Iran-backed groups

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:28

Broader regional confrontation: US and UK expand military engagement in Yemen

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:29

UNRWA: Limited clean water access puts thousands at risk in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More