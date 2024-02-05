South Korea and Saudi Arabia sign agreement on defense cooperation

Middle East News
2024-02-05 | 07:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
South Korea and Saudi Arabia sign agreement on defense cooperation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
South Korea and Saudi Arabia sign agreement on defense cooperation

South Korea and Saudi Arabia on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding to expand defense cooperation, Seoul's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said, as Seoul looks to ink further arms sales in the region.

The agreement will see the two establish a joint committee to form a working group for weapons systems research and development as well as production to continue cooperation in defense, DAPA said in a press release on Monday.

Defense minister Shin Won-sik, who was visiting Riyadh for the World Defense Show as part of a week-long trip to the Middle East, and his Saudi counterpart Khalid bin Salman Al Saud were present during the signing of the agreement, according to DAPA.

A foundation of defense cooperation, which amounts to a "future-oriented strategic partnership," has been established, Shin was quoted as saying in a South Korean defense ministry press release.

Shin also held talks with Abdullah bin Bandar Al Saud, the minister of Saudi Arabia's National Guard, to discuss strengthening bilateral military cooperation and defense partnerships, the ministry said.

South Korea is looking to boost sales to become one of the world's largest suppliers of weapons, despite stiff competition from other global arms exporters.

Its arms sales jumped to $17 billion in 2022 from $7.25 billion the year before, data from the defense ministry showed.

The country's weapons exports to the Middle East grew nearly tenfold between 2013 and 2022, according to the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In recent years, South Korean companies Hanwha, Poongsan and LIG Nex1 concluded deals with Saudi Arabia, collectively worth around $989 million, for multiple rocket launchers, ammunition and electro-optical systems, and more deals could be in the works, according to a November report by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

"Arab Gulf states are looking to diversify their sources of defense procurement and partnerships beyond their traditional Western suppliers," the report said. "And Seoul can offer increasingly advanced equipment alternatives, often at competitive prices and with shorter lead times."



Reuters

Middle East News

South Korea

Saudi Arabia

Agreement

Defense

Cooperation

LBCI Next
Blinken arrives in Saudi, first stop on Mideast trip
UNRWA's plea for access: Humanitarian aid delivery threatened in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:57

Saudi Arabian companies to make parts for Lockheed's THAAD defense system

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-02

Saudi Arabia advocates for US defense pact

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:39

Mansouri Heads to Saudi Arabia for Financial Conference and Official Meetings

LBCI
World News
01:30

Speaker of US House Rejects Senate Agreement on Aid to UkraineUU

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:37

Inside Israel: Blinken struggles to broker Gaza ceasefire deal during Israel visit

LBCI
World News
10:31

Israeli banks say heeding US sanctions against West Bank settlers accused of violence against Palestinians

LBCI
Middle East News
10:24

Iraqi PM meets high-ranking Iranian security official in Baghdad

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:58

Tehran's influence resurfaces: Navigating the Red Sea amidst Iran's strategic return to Sudan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Bou Habib highlights Humanitarian Needs during Reception of International Red Cross President

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-01

Presidential developments: Quintet Committee's patient approach and internal dynamics

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Berri signs 2024 budget, submits it to Cabinet

LBCI
Middle East News
15:28

Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:28

Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

The story of Israel's assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 2 - 2000-2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Berri signs 2024 budget, submits it to Cabinet

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More