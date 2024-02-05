Blinken arrives in Saudi, first stop on Mideast trip

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday, his first stop on a broader tour of the Middle East as Washington tries to advance negotiations on a normalization deal between the Kingdom and Israel and make progress on talks for the governance of postwar Gaza.



The top US diplomat’s fifth trip to the region since Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 attack comes at a difficult moment and amid retaliatory US strikes on Iran-backed militia across Syria, Iraq, and Yemen in response to a drone strike last week in Jordan that killed three American troops and wounded dozens.



Blinken is also set to visit Egypt, Qatar, and Israel later this week and push to advance the Egyptian- and Qatari-mediated conversations with Hamas to achieve a hostage deal.



In Riyadh, Blinken was expected to meet with the Kingdom’s de-facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and his Saudi counterpart, foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.



