Iraqi PM meets high-ranking Iranian security official in Baghdad

Middle East News
2024-02-05 | 10:24
High views
2min
Iraqi PM meets high-ranking Iranian security official in Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani confirmed on Monday that his country is working towards "achieving calm" in the region, as he received in Baghdad the Secretary-General of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali-Akbar Ahmadian.

Ahmadian's visit comes after US strikes and tensions arising from the Gaza war.

Ahmadian also discussed the political and security situations in the region with Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim Al-Araji, as well as strengthened relations between Iraq and Iran, according to an official statement.

Tehran is a major trading partner for Iraq and holds significant political influence in Baghdad, with its allies holding the majority in the parliament and government.

During the meeting, the Iraqi Prime Minister stated, "Iraq has exerted, and continues to exert, significant efforts to preserve stability and achieve calm in the common interest of the various peoples of the region."

During the meeting, Al-Sudani emphasized "Iraq's rejection of any unilateral actions taken by any state, contrary to the international principles based on mutual respect for sovereignty."

In addition, he emphasized that "the Iraqi government has demonstrated its commitment to the principles of good neighborliness and establishing better relations with regional and global countries while not compromising Iraq's sovereignty and security."

Ahmadian affirmed "the Islamic Republic of Iran's commitment to Iraq's security and stability, and its keenness to continue working according to the common security agreement between Iraq and Iran to preserve the security of the neighboring countries," as stated in an official statement.

AFP

