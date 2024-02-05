Iran starts constructing new nuclear reactor

2024-02-05 | 11:40
Iran starts constructing new nuclear reactor
Iran starts constructing new nuclear reactor

Iran announced on Monday that it has begun the construction of a new nuclear reactor for research purposes in Isfahan, days after declaring the construction of a complex for nuclear power plants in the south.

The Iranian news agency quoted Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, saying, "Today, the process of pouring concrete to lay the foundations of the reactor in Isfahan has begun."

The Isfahan Nuclear Research Center in central Iran currently houses three main reactors. The agency stated that the new research reactor, with a capacity of 10 megawatts, is being built to create a vital source of neutrons.

It further mentioned that the reactor will have a range of applications, including fuel and nuclear material testing, production of industrial radioactive isotopes, and radioactive pharmaceuticals.

AFP

