US official reveals injuries to Syrian Democratic Forces in Al-Omar oil field attack
Middle East News
2024-02-05 | 12:53
0
min
US official reveals injuries to Syrian Democratic Forces in Al-Omar oil field attack
A US defense official told Al Jazeera on Monday that the attack on the Al-Omar oil field base resulted in multiple injuries among the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
Middle East News
US
Syria
Syrian Democratic Forces
Al-Omar Oil Field
Attack
Next
Israeli army says forces killed dozens of Palestinian militants in Gaza operations
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
Previous
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
