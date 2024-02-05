US official reveals injuries to Syrian Democratic Forces in Al-Omar oil field attack

2024-02-05 | 12:53
US official reveals injuries to Syrian Democratic Forces in Al-Omar oil field attack
US official reveals injuries to Syrian Democratic Forces in Al-Omar oil field attack

A US defense official told Al Jazeera on Monday that the attack on the Al-Omar oil field base resulted in multiple injuries among the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
 

