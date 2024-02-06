US military launches airstrike against two Houthi drone

2024-02-06 | 01:20
US military launches airstrike against two Houthi drone
US military launches airstrike against two Houthi drone

The US military said on Tuesday that its forces carried out a defensive airstrike against two Houthi-affiliated drones in Yemen.

The US Central Command said in a post on X, "US forces identified two explosive-laden drones in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen and determined that they posed an imminent threat to US Navy ships and commercial vessels in the region."

Reuters

