Minor damage to ship hit by projectile off Yemeni coast
Middle East News
2024-02-06 | 01:28
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Minor damage to ship hit by projectile off Yemeni coast
A cargo ship in the Red Sea suffered minor damage after being hit by a projectile while sailing off the coast of Yemen's Hodeidah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency and British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Tuesday.
The ship, located 57 nautical miles west of Hodeidah, said a projectile was fired at its port side, and a small craft was seen on its port side. The projectile passed over the deck and caused slight damage to the bridge windows, the UKMTO note said after receiving the report just after midnight GMT Tuesday.
Ambrey said a Barbados-flagged general cargo ship owned by a British company incurred physical damage from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) while sailing southeast through the Red Sea. No injuries were reported, and the ship performed evasive maneuvers and continued its journey, Ambrey said.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group has been targeting commercial vessels with drones and missiles in the Red Sea since mid-November in what they describe as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
There was no immediate comment in Houthi-run media on the projectile incident.
A ship called the Morning Tide matches the description of the cargo ship. The Morning Tide's owner, British firm Furadino Shipping, told Reuters the ship was currently sailing without problems but gave no further information.
LSEG ship-tracking data showed the Morning Tide was sailing down through the Red Sea, having come through the Suez Canal on Friday. Its most recent signal shows it sailing out of the Red Sea through the Bab al-Mandab Strait.
The Red Sea attacks have disrupted global shipping and forced firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa and also stoked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread to destabilize the wider Middle East.
The United States and Britain a month ago began striking Houthi targets in Yemen in retaliation for the months of attacks on Red Sea shipping.
The US military said its forces conducted a strike in self-defense on Monday afternoon, Yemen time, against two Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) that it said presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.
Reuters
