Houthis launch missiles at two ships in the Red Sea

Yahya Saree, Houthi military spokesman, said on Tuesday in a televised speech that the Yemeni group allied with Iran fired maritime missiles at the ships Star Nasia and Morning Tide in the Red Sea.



Saree said in his speech, "In support of the Palestinian people's injustice and response to the US-British aggression on our country, the naval forces carried out... two military operations in the Red Sea, the first targeted a US ship (Star Nasia) and the other targeted a British ship (Morning Tide)... with maritime missiles."



Although Saree mentioned that the ships were American and British, records from shipping trackers show that the ships were flying the flags of the Marshall Islands and Barbados.



Reuters