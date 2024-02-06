News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Houthis launch missiles at two ships in the Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-02-06 | 03:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Houthis launch missiles at two ships in the Red Sea
Yahya Saree, Houthi military spokesman, said on Tuesday in a televised speech that the Yemeni group allied with Iran fired maritime missiles at the ships Star Nasia and Morning Tide in the Red Sea.
Saree said in his speech, "In support of the Palestinian people's injustice and response to the US-British aggression on our country, the naval forces carried out... two military operations in the Red Sea, the first targeted a US ship (Star Nasia) and the other targeted a British ship (Morning Tide)... with maritime missiles."
Although Saree mentioned that the ships were American and British, records from shipping trackers show that the ships were flying the flags of the Marshall Islands and Barbados.
Reuters
Middle East News
Houthis
Missiles
Ships
Red Sea
Yemen
Yahya Saree
US
Britain
Vessels
Next
UNRWA exposes devastation: Footage reveals unprecedented destruction in northern Gaza (Video)
Israeli army kills dozens of militants in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-12
US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say
World News
2024-01-12
US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say
0
World News
2024-01-10
Blinken accuses Iran of 'assisting and inciting' Houthis to target ships in the Red Sea
World News
2024-01-10
Blinken accuses Iran of 'assisting and inciting' Houthis to target ships in the Red Sea
0
World News
2023-12-31
Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea
World News
2023-12-31
Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-04
Yemen's Houthis vow response after US and British strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-04
Yemen's Houthis vow response after US and British strikes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:51
Putin and Erdogan to discuss war in Ukraine and Black Sea grain agreement
Middle East News
06:51
Putin and Erdogan to discuss war in Ukraine and Black Sea grain agreement
0
Variety and Tech
06:31
NEOM expands global presence with opening of US office in New York City
Variety and Tech
06:31
NEOM expands global presence with opening of US office in New York City
0
Middle East News
06:16
Kuwait faces serious and exceptional challenge due to oil reliance
Middle East News
06:16
Kuwait faces serious and exceptional challenge due to oil reliance
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Blinken continues Middle East efforts as Gaza war approaches its fifth month
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Blinken continues Middle East efforts as Gaza war approaches its fifth month
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-02-04
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
Middle East News
2024-02-04
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
0
World News
2023-09-20
Poland Protests Zelensky's Statements at the United Nations
World News
2023-09-20
Poland Protests Zelensky's Statements at the United Nations
0
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Blinken continues Middle East efforts as Gaza war approaches its fifth month
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Blinken continues Middle East efforts as Gaza war approaches its fifth month
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:19
Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:19
Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions
3
Lebanon News
10:58
Amal Movement mourns three martyrs
Lebanon News
10:58
Amal Movement mourns three martyrs
4
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
French Minister Séjourné's mission: Bridging perspectives between Israel and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
French Minister Séjourné's mission: Bridging perspectives between Israel and Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Diplomatic crossroads: Israel's balancing act with Hezbollah and Gaza ceasefire talks
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Diplomatic crossroads: Israel's balancing act with Hezbollah and Gaza ceasefire talks
7
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13
Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13
Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More