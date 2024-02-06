News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Foiled attack: Istanbul Courthouse checkpoint targeted, two assailants dead
Middle East News
2024-02-06 | 04:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Foiled attack: Istanbul Courthouse checkpoint targeted, two assailants dead
The Turkish Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, said on X on Tuesday that assailants targeted the checkpoint stationed in front of Gate C of the Istanbul Çağlayan Courthouse.
Swift action by security forces thwarted the attack, resulting in the neutralization of two attackers, identified as a man and a woman.
Despite the prompt response, the incident left five individuals wounded, among them three police officers who were on duty at the time.
Authorities have commended the courageous efforts of the police officers involved and extended their wishes for a swift recovery to those injured in the confrontation.
"We congratulate our heroic police officers. I congratulate our heroic police officers," Yerlikaya stated.
As investigations unfold, authorities have assured the public of ongoing updates regarding the incident.
Middle East News
Istanbul
Turkey
Courthouse
Attack
Ali Yerlikaya
Interior Minister
Next
US facilitates conflict resolution in three phases: Lebanese 'yellow light' and Israeli confirmation
HRW reports Jordan's 'crackdown' on free expression amidst pro-Palestine activism
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:42
Six wounded in Istanbul courthouse attack, shooters killed
Middle East News
05:42
Six wounded in Istanbul courthouse attack, shooters killed
0
Middle East News
2024-01-28
Fatal shooting in armed attack on Italian church in Istanbul
Middle East News
2024-01-28
Fatal shooting in armed attack on Italian church in Istanbul
0
Middle East News
2023-12-29
Turkey detains 32 ISIS suspects planning to carry out attacks ahead of NYE
Middle East News
2023-12-29
Turkey detains 32 ISIS suspects planning to carry out attacks ahead of NYE
0
World News
03:51
Russia's attack on Kharkiv kills 2-month-old baby
World News
03:51
Russia's attack on Kharkiv kills 2-month-old baby
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:51
Putin and Erdogan to discuss war in Ukraine and Black Sea grain agreement
Middle East News
06:51
Putin and Erdogan to discuss war in Ukraine and Black Sea grain agreement
0
Variety and Tech
06:31
NEOM expands global presence with opening of US office in New York City
Variety and Tech
06:31
NEOM expands global presence with opening of US office in New York City
0
Middle East News
06:16
Kuwait faces serious and exceptional challenge due to oil reliance
Middle East News
06:16
Kuwait faces serious and exceptional challenge due to oil reliance
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Blinken continues Middle East efforts as Gaza war approaches its fifth month
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Blinken continues Middle East efforts as Gaza war approaches its fifth month
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-02-04
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
Middle East News
2024-02-04
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
0
World News
2023-09-20
Poland Protests Zelensky's Statements at the United Nations
World News
2023-09-20
Poland Protests Zelensky's Statements at the United Nations
0
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Blinken continues Middle East efforts as Gaza war approaches its fifth month
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Blinken continues Middle East efforts as Gaza war approaches its fifth month
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:19
Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:19
Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions
3
Lebanon News
10:58
Amal Movement mourns three martyrs
Lebanon News
10:58
Amal Movement mourns three martyrs
4
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
French Minister Séjourné's mission: Bridging perspectives between Israel and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
French Minister Séjourné's mission: Bridging perspectives between Israel and Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Diplomatic crossroads: Israel's balancing act with Hezbollah and Gaza ceasefire talks
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Diplomatic crossroads: Israel's balancing act with Hezbollah and Gaza ceasefire talks
7
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13
Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13
Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More