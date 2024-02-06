Foiled attack: Istanbul Courthouse checkpoint targeted, two assailants dead

The Turkish Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, said on X on Tuesday that assailants targeted the checkpoint stationed in front of Gate C of the Istanbul Çağlayan Courthouse.



Swift action by security forces thwarted the attack, resulting in the neutralization of two attackers, identified as a man and a woman.



Despite the prompt response, the incident left five individuals wounded, among them three police officers who were on duty at the time.



Authorities have commended the courageous efforts of the police officers involved and extended their wishes for a swift recovery to those injured in the confrontation.



"We congratulate our heroic police officers. I congratulate our heroic police officers," Yerlikaya stated.



As investigations unfold, authorities have assured the public of ongoing updates regarding the incident.