Six wounded in Istanbul courthouse attack, shooters killed

Middle East News
2024-02-06 | 05:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Six wounded in Istanbul courthouse attack, shooters killed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Six wounded in Istanbul courthouse attack, shooters killed

Six people including three police officers were wounded in an attempted terror attack in front of an Istanbul courthouse on Tuesday that left the two shooters killed in a gun battle, authorities said.

The shooters - a woman and a man - were believed to be with the leftist DHKP-C militant group, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media platform X. They fired on a police checkpoint near the central courthouse at 0846 GMT.

"An attempted terror attack was carried out today toward the checkpoint in front of the Caglayan Courthouse," Yerlikaya said. "It has been found that the two traitors - named E.Y. and P.B. - who have been neutralised were members of the DHKP/C terrorist organisation."

Turkish officials often use initials to refer to suspects or victims in incidents. They usually use the term "neutralised" to mean killed.

Footage from the scene showed heavy police presence at the entrance to the courthouse, where entries and exits have been blocked.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said prosecutors had launched an investigation into the attack.

Last month, masked Islamic State gunmen killed one person at a church in Istanbul during Sunday mass. Authorities have since captured several people suspected of being linked to the group or the attack.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Police

Officers

Wounded

Attack

Istanbul

Courthouse

Shooters

LBCI Next
Blinken continues Middle East efforts as Gaza war approaches its fifth month
UNRWA: Report on accusations against employees to be released in early March
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:33

Foiled attack: Istanbul Courthouse checkpoint targeted, two assailants dead

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-15

At least 11 police officers killed in attack in southeastern Iran

LBCI
World News
07:22

At least 10 killed in attack on police station in Pakistan

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-28

Fatal shooting in armed attack on Italian church in Istanbul

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:51

Putin and Erdogan to discuss war in Ukraine and Black Sea grain agreement

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:31

NEOM expands global presence with opening of US office in New York City

LBCI
Middle East News
06:16

Kuwait faces serious and exceptional challenge due to oil reliance

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10

Blinken continues Middle East efforts as Gaza war approaches its fifth month

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-04

Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz

LBCI
World News
2023-09-20

Poland Protests Zelensky's Statements at the United Nations

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:37

Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10

Blinken continues Middle East efforts as Gaza war approaches its fifth month

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Amal Movement mourns three martyrs

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:37

Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

French Minister Séjourné's mission: Bridging perspectives between Israel and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Diplomatic crossroads: Israel's balancing act with Hezbollah and Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:35

In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13

Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More