Kuwait faces serious and exceptional challenge due to oil reliance

Middle East News
2024-02-06 | 06:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kuwait faces serious and exceptional challenge due to oil reliance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Kuwait faces serious and exceptional challenge due to oil reliance

The Kuwaiti government has warned in its new agenda that the oil-rich country is facing a "serious and exceptional challenge" amid fluctuating oil prices and its dependence on it as the sole source of income for public finances.

The program obtained by Reuters explained that this challenge threatens its ability to continue providing a decent life for citizens and meeting their basic needs and jeopardizes its ability to meet domestic and international obligations.

The program stated that the expected deficit in the state's general budget over the next five years would range between 45 and 60 billion dinars ($146.13 to $194.84 billion) without advancing economic and financial reforms.

The program warned that deteriorating financial and economic conditions could result in individual, corporate, and bank defaults, a "serious" rise in unemployment rates, social services collapse, and social security.

During the current legislative session, the document revealed that the government intends to enact laws, including liquidity tools, corporate profit taxes, and selective taxes.

It also plans to begin feasibility studies for a railway project connecting to Saudi Arabia within one hundred days.

Reuters

Middle East News

Kuwait

Oil

Prices

Deficit

Budget

Saudi Arabia

LBCI Next
NEOM expands global presence with opening of US office in New York City
Blinken continues Middle East efforts as Gaza war approaches its fifth month
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-25

Kuwaiti Oil Tanker Company monitors situation in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait daily

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-11

Israel records a budget deficit of 4.2% of GDP in 2023

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-10

Saudi Arabia says focused on all kinds of energy, not just oil

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-05

Saudi Arabia rules out agreeing on phasing down oil at climate conference

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:51

Putin and Erdogan to discuss war in Ukraine and Black Sea grain agreement

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:31

NEOM expands global presence with opening of US office in New York City

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10

Blinken continues Middle East efforts as Gaza war approaches its fifth month

LBCI
Middle East News
05:42

Six wounded in Istanbul courthouse attack, shooters killed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-04

Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz

LBCI
World News
2023-09-20

Poland Protests Zelensky's Statements at the United Nations

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:37

Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10

Blinken continues Middle East efforts as Gaza war approaches its fifth month

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Amal Movement mourns three martyrs

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:37

Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

French Minister Séjourné's mission: Bridging perspectives between Israel and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Diplomatic crossroads: Israel's balancing act with Hezbollah and Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:35

In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13

Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More