Putin and Erdogan to discuss war in Ukraine and Black Sea grain agreement
Middle East News
2024-02-06 | 06:51
Putin and Erdogan to discuss war in Ukraine and Black Sea grain agreement
On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will discuss the war in Ukraine and the Black Sea Grain Initiative during the Russian president's visit to Ankara.
Fidan added during a press conference in Valletta that Turkey is working with Ukraine and Russia to revive the initiative, mediated by the United Nations and Ankara, to allow for the safe export of Ukrainian grains through Black Sea ports following Moscow's withdrawal from the agreement in July 2023.
A Turkish official told Reuters last week that Putin will visit Turkey on February 12.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Vladimir Putin
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Ukraine
War
Black Sea
Grain
Agreement
Hakan Fidan
