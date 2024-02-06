News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi Arabia aims to double the number of tourists by the year 2030
Middle East News
2024-02-06 | 09:01
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Saudi Arabia aims to double the number of tourists by the year 2030
Saudi Arabia attracted 27 million foreign tourists in 2023 and aims to double this number by the end of the current decade, according to the Kingdom's Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al Khateeb, who made the announcement on Tuesday.
This declaration comes less than five years after the Gulf kingdom fully opened up to tourism, amid ongoing concerns about the widening scope of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
During a conference organized by the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund, Al Khateeb stated, "We reached 100 million tourists, 77 from domestic and 27 from abroad. Over 100 million."
He further added that authorities now hope to reach 150 million tourists by 2030, a more ambitious goal compared to the previous target of 100 million, with 70 million coming from abroad compared to the previous goal of 30 million.
Tourism is a significant element of the "Vision 2030" reform agenda, through which Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman seeks to diversify his country's sources of income. Saudi Arabia, the world's largest exporter of crude oil, aims to transform itself into a hub for business, entertainment, and tourism.
The kingdom annually hosts millions of Muslim pilgrims and business travelers, but it only introduced a general tourist visa in 2019, just months before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which severely impacted the tourism sector worldwide.
While Saudi Arabia has relaxed rules in recent years regarding cinemas, mixed-gender music concerts, and sporting events, other laws, including the ban on alcohol, remain in place, which may affect its tourist appeal.
New resorts along the Red Sea coast are expected to be a major attraction despite security concerns raised by recent attacks by Yemeni rebels in the Red and Arabian Seas.
The Houthi rebels, who have been at war with a Saudi-led military coalition since 2015, claim that their attacks target ships linked to Israel or heading to its ports, in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where a war has been raging since October 7 of last year.
AFP
Middle East News
KSA
Tourism
Red Sea
Economy
Vision 2030
Next
US military launches airstrike against two Houthi drone
US official reveals injuries to Syrian Democratic Forces in Al-Omar oil field attack
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11
Global economy at stake: UN decision on Red Sea ship attacks
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11
Global economy at stake: UN decision on Red Sea ship attacks
0
Middle East News
03:03
Houthis launch missiles at two ships in the Red Sea
Middle East News
03:03
Houthis launch missiles at two ships in the Red Sea
0
Middle East News
11:03
British Defense Minister: Strikes fail to prevent Houthis disruption in Red Sea shipping
Middle East News
11:03
British Defense Minister: Strikes fail to prevent Houthis disruption in Red Sea shipping
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-05
Tehran's influence resurfaces: Navigating the Red Sea amidst Iran's strategic return to Sudan
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-05
Tehran's influence resurfaces: Navigating the Red Sea amidst Iran's strategic return to Sudan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:38
President Bashar al-Assad accepts credentials of UAE Ambassador to Syria
Middle East News
10:38
President Bashar al-Assad accepts credentials of UAE Ambassador to Syria
0
Middle East News
09:48
Houthi leader in Yemen: We will continue escalating if Israeli attack on Gaza does not stop
Middle East News
09:48
Houthi leader in Yemen: We will continue escalating if Israeli attack on Gaza does not stop
0
Middle East News
08:43
Anger spills over during anniversary of earthquakes that hit southeastern Turkey
Middle East News
08:43
Anger spills over during anniversary of earthquakes that hit southeastern Turkey
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:42
Israeli Ambassador to Russia arrives at Foreign Ministry after being summoned
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:42
Israeli Ambassador to Russia arrives at Foreign Ministry after being summoned
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official: Reuters source
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official: Reuters source
0
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
0
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
2
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
3
Lebanon News
10:58
Amal Movement mourns three martyrs
Lebanon News
10:58
Amal Movement mourns three martyrs
4
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
09:15
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
Lebanon News
09:15
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13
Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13
Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen
7
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
01:06
In the spotlight: Perspectives from Washington visitors on Lebanon's political scene
Press Highlights
01:06
In the spotlight: Perspectives from Washington visitors on Lebanon's political scene
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More