Houthi leader in Yemen: We will continue escalating if Israeli attack on Gaza does not stop

The leader of the Houthi group in Yemen, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, said on Tuesday that the group will continue to "escalate more and more" if the Israeli attack on Gaza does not stop.



The group, allied with Iran, has been targeting commercial ships with drones and missiles in the Red Sea since mid-November, describing it as solidarity movements with the Palestinians during the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).



Reuters