News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Houthi leader in Yemen: We will continue escalating if Israeli attack on Gaza does not stop
Middle East News
2024-02-06 | 09:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Houthi leader in Yemen: We will continue escalating if Israeli attack on Gaza does not stop
The leader of the Houthi group in Yemen, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, said on Tuesday that the group will continue to "escalate more and more" if the Israeli attack on Gaza does not stop.
The group, allied with Iran, has been targeting commercial ships with drones and missiles in the Red Sea since mid-November, describing it as solidarity movements with the Palestinians during the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).
Reuters
Middle East News
Houthi
Yemen
Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi
Israel
Attack
Gaza
Next
US military launches airstrike against two Houthi drone
US official reveals injuries to Syrian Democratic Forces in Al-Omar oil field attack
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-05
Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-05
Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-02
Gaza Health Ministry: 27,131 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-02
Gaza Health Ministry: 27,131 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7
0
Middle East News
2024-01-22
Gaza Health Ministry updates: 108 days into Israeli attack, death toll reaches 25,295
Middle East News
2024-01-22
Gaza Health Ministry updates: 108 days into Israeli attack, death toll reaches 25,295
0
Middle East News
2024-01-21
Gaza Health Ministry: 25,105 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7
Middle East News
2024-01-21
Gaza Health Ministry: 25,105 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:56
Hamas Delivers Response on Potential Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza
Middle East News
12:56
Hamas Delivers Response on Potential Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza
0
Middle East News
10:38
President Bashar al-Assad accepts credentials of UAE Ambassador to Syria
Middle East News
10:38
President Bashar al-Assad accepts credentials of UAE Ambassador to Syria
0
Middle East News
09:01
Saudi Arabia aims to double the number of tourists by the year 2030
Middle East News
09:01
Saudi Arabia aims to double the number of tourists by the year 2030
0
Middle East News
08:43
Anger spills over during anniversary of earthquakes that hit southeastern Turkey
Middle East News
08:43
Anger spills over during anniversary of earthquakes that hit southeastern Turkey
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:15
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
Lebanon News
09:15
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
0
Lebanon News
11:31
French Foreign Minister's Visit to Lebanon: Prioritizing Stability and Peace
Lebanon News
11:31
French Foreign Minister's Visit to Lebanon: Prioritizing Stability and Peace
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
2
Lebanon News
09:15
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
Lebanon News
09:15
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
3
Lebanon News
12:36
Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice
Lebanon News
12:36
Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice
4
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
5
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
6
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
7
Press Highlights
01:06
In the spotlight: Perspectives from Washington visitors on Lebanon's political scene
Press Highlights
01:06
In the spotlight: Perspectives from Washington visitors on Lebanon's political scene
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More