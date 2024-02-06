Hamas Delivers Response on Potential Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza

Middle East News
2024-02-06 | 12:56
High views
0min
Hamas announced on Tuesday that it had delivered its response regarding a potential ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip to both Egypt and Qatar.
In a statement, Hamas said, "Hamas movement has just delivered its response to the framework agreement to our brothers in Qatar and Egypt," affirming that it "dealt with the proposal positively to ensure a comprehensive and complete ceasefire."

Middle East News

Hamas

Gaza

Palestine

Ceasefire

Qatar

Egypt

