Houthis launch anti-ship ballistic missile attacks in southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden

Middle East News
2024-02-07 | 01:01
High views
Houthis launch anti-ship ballistic missile attacks in southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden
2min
Houthis launch anti-ship ballistic missile attacks in southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden

In a series of coordinated attacks on February 6, Houthi militants launched six anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) from Yemen-controlled regions toward the Southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The attacks occurred between approximately 1:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (Arabian Standard Time), targeting commercial vessels in the region.

The CENTCOM said on X that among the targeted ships was the MV Star Nasia, a bulk carrier flagged under the Marshall Islands and operated by Greek owners. Three ASBMs were directed toward the vessel while it was transiting the Gulf of Aden.

At around 3:20 a.m., an explosion occurred near the MV Star Nasia, resulting in minor damage, but no injuries were reported.

Another missile struck the water near the ship at 2 p.m. with no significant impact. The USS Laboon (DDG 58), deployed nearby, intercepted and successfully neutralized a third missile fired at the MV Star Nasia at 4:30 p.m. 

Despite the attacks, the MV Star Nasia sustained minimal damage and continued its sail without interruption.

Additionally, the remaining three ASBMs were likely intended for the MV Morning Tide, a cargo ship flagged in Barbados and owned by a UK company operating in the Southern Red Sea.

However, all three missiles missed their target and landed in the water without causing any damage to the vessel. MV Morning Tide reported no injuries among its crew and is proceeding with its journey as planned.
 
 

