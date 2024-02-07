Aramco in investment discussions with Indian companies

Middle East News
2024-02-07 | 01:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Aramco in investment discussions with Indian companies
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Aramco in investment discussions with Indian companies

State oil giant Saudi Aramco is in investment discussions with companies in India, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

"Hopefully, we will see some announcements soon on investment in Indian companies," Faisal Al-Faqeer, senior vice-president of liquids to chemicals development downstream at Saudi Aramco, told delegates at the India Energy Week in Goa without specifying its plans.

The world's largest crude oil exporter and OPEC kingpin has been boosting its investments in refining and petrochemicals across Asia to secure new markets for its crude, as it sees growth in chemicals central to its downstream expansion strategy.

In 2018, Saudi Aramco and Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) joined a consortium of Indian state-run firms to set up a 1.2 million barrels-per-day (bpd) coastal refinery and petrochemical plant in western Maharashtra, but the project has faced land acquisition challenges.

Saudi Arabia is pumping around 9 million bpd, well below its roughly 12 million bpd existing capacity, after it cut production as part of an agreement with OPEC and its allies last year.

Reuters reported last year that India, the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, wanted Saudi Arabia's Aramco to participate in its planned strategic petroleum reserve(SPR) program to strengthen ties with its key oil supplier.

Reuters

Middle East News

Aramco

Saudi Arabia

Oil

Investment

India

OPEC

LBCI Next
Saudi Arabia reports no diplomatic relations with Israel without independent Palestinian state
Gaza mediators search for 'final formula' for Israel, Hamas truce
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-31

Saudi Arabia mulls reviving Aramco share sale

LBCI
World News
2024-01-17

OPEC anticipates 'strong' growth in oil demand in 2025

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-17

Aramco CEO predicts tighter oil markets, sees Red Sea risks

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-10

Saudi Arabia says focused on all kinds of energy, not just oil

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:24

Israeli army reports killing dozens of Palestinian militants in Khan Younis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:15

Saudi Arabia reports no diplomatic relations with Israel without independent Palestinian state

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:35

Gaza mediators search for 'final formula' for Israel, Hamas truce

LBCI
Middle East News
01:12

Israeli strike targets Syrian army outposts in Homs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice

LBCI
Middle East News
01:53

Aramco in investment discussions with Indian companies

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

Upholding Lebanon's neutrality: LACC engages with US administration and UN officials

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:01

IKEA launches AI assistant on GPT Store for personalized home design and shopping

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:26

US facilitates conflict resolution in three phases: Lebanese 'yellow light' and Israeli confirmation

LBCI
Middle East News
10:38

President Bashar al-Assad accepts credentials of UAE Ambassador to Syria

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More