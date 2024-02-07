News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Aramco in investment discussions with Indian companies
Middle East News
2024-02-07 | 01:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Aramco in investment discussions with Indian companies
State oil giant Saudi Aramco is in investment discussions with companies in India, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
"Hopefully, we will see some announcements soon on investment in Indian companies," Faisal Al-Faqeer, senior vice-president of liquids to chemicals development downstream at Saudi Aramco, told delegates at the India Energy Week in Goa without specifying its plans.
The world's largest crude oil exporter and OPEC kingpin has been boosting its investments in refining and petrochemicals across Asia to secure new markets for its crude, as it sees growth in chemicals central to its downstream expansion strategy.
In 2018, Saudi Aramco and Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) joined a consortium of Indian state-run firms to set up a 1.2 million barrels-per-day (bpd) coastal refinery and petrochemical plant in western Maharashtra, but the project has faced land acquisition challenges.
Saudi Arabia is pumping around 9 million bpd, well below its roughly 12 million bpd existing capacity, after it cut production as part of an agreement with OPEC and its allies last year.
Reuters reported last year that India, the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, wanted Saudi Arabia's Aramco to participate in its planned strategic petroleum reserve(SPR) program to strengthen ties with its key oil supplier.
Reuters
Middle East News
Aramco
Saudi Arabia
Oil
Investment
India
OPEC
Next
Saudi Arabia reports no diplomatic relations with Israel without independent Palestinian state
Gaza mediators search for 'final formula' for Israel, Hamas truce
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-31
Saudi Arabia mulls reviving Aramco share sale
Middle East News
2024-01-31
Saudi Arabia mulls reviving Aramco share sale
0
World News
2024-01-17
OPEC anticipates 'strong' growth in oil demand in 2025
World News
2024-01-17
OPEC anticipates 'strong' growth in oil demand in 2025
0
Middle East News
2024-01-17
Aramco CEO predicts tighter oil markets, sees Red Sea risks
Middle East News
2024-01-17
Aramco CEO predicts tighter oil markets, sees Red Sea risks
0
Middle East News
2024-01-10
Saudi Arabia says focused on all kinds of energy, not just oil
Middle East News
2024-01-10
Saudi Arabia says focused on all kinds of energy, not just oil
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:24
Israeli army reports killing dozens of Palestinian militants in Khan Younis
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:24
Israeli army reports killing dozens of Palestinian militants in Khan Younis
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:15
Saudi Arabia reports no diplomatic relations with Israel without independent Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:15
Saudi Arabia reports no diplomatic relations with Israel without independent Palestinian state
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:35
Gaza mediators search for 'final formula' for Israel, Hamas truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:35
Gaza mediators search for 'final formula' for Israel, Hamas truce
0
Middle East News
01:12
Israeli strike targets Syrian army outposts in Homs
Middle East News
01:12
Israeli strike targets Syrian army outposts in Homs
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:36
Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice
Lebanon News
12:36
Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice
0
Middle East News
01:53
Aramco in investment discussions with Indian companies
Middle East News
01:53
Aramco in investment discussions with Indian companies
0
Lebanon News
03:22
Upholding Lebanon's neutrality: LACC engages with US administration and UN officials
Lebanon News
03:22
Upholding Lebanon's neutrality: LACC engages with US administration and UN officials
0
Variety and Tech
04:01
IKEA launches AI assistant on GPT Store for personalized home design and shopping
Variety and Tech
04:01
IKEA launches AI assistant on GPT Store for personalized home design and shopping
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:36
Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice
Lebanon News
12:36
Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice
2
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
3
Lebanon News
09:15
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
Lebanon News
09:15
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
4
Press Highlights
00:46
Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance
Press Highlights
00:46
Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages
6
Press Highlights
05:26
US facilitates conflict resolution in three phases: Lebanese 'yellow light' and Israeli confirmation
Press Highlights
05:26
US facilitates conflict resolution in three phases: Lebanese 'yellow light' and Israeli confirmation
7
Middle East News
10:38
President Bashar al-Assad accepts credentials of UAE Ambassador to Syria
Middle East News
10:38
President Bashar al-Assad accepts credentials of UAE Ambassador to Syria
8
Press Highlights
00:17
Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis
Press Highlights
00:17
Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More