News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
TotalEnergies stops sending ships through Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-02-07 | 05:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
TotalEnergies stops sending ships through Red Sea
TotalEnergies has not sent ships through the southern strait leading to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal for several weeks, extending its ships' travel time to Europe, the French oil major said on Wednesday.
The Bab-el-Mandeb strait at the southern end of the Red Sea has been disrupted by Houthi attacks on commercial vessels, driving up freight costs and restricting traffic.
CEO Patrick Pouyanne said that the costs of going through the Red Sea have increased partly due to higher insurance costs.
"The conflict between the Houthis and the US-led coalition significantly impacts the region. So we're careful and are no longer crossing the Red Sea," Pouyanne said.
The Houthis have been targeting commercial vessels with drones and missiles in the Red Sea since mid-November, causing disruptions to international trade traffic and forcing some ships to reroute around the southern tip of Africa.
"It's four days to make the full trip compared to going through the Red Sea for an LNG carrier," Pouyanne said.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said Wednesday that delays in oil product deliveries due to ships being diverted to avoid attacks in the Red Sea were impacting European product markets.
Reuters
Middle East News
TotalEnergies
Ship
Red Sea
Vessels
Suez Canal
Next
Yemen Houthi leader says group will further escalate if attacks on Gaza do not stop
Ten killed in new toll from Israeli air strikes on Syria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
01:01
Houthis launch anti-ship ballistic missile attacks in southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden
Middle East News
01:01
Houthis launch anti-ship ballistic missile attacks in southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden
0
Middle East News
2024-02-06
Houthis launch missiles at two ships in the Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-02-06
Houthis launch missiles at two ships in the Red Sea
0
Middle East News
2024-02-05
British Defense Minister: Strikes fail to prevent Houthis disruption in Red Sea shipping
Middle East News
2024-02-05
British Defense Minister: Strikes fail to prevent Houthis disruption in Red Sea shipping
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31
IMF: Attacks in the Red Sea caused shipping traffic to decrease by 30%
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31
IMF: Attacks in the Red Sea caused shipping traffic to decrease by 30%
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Gaza's conflict: 27,708 martyrs and 67,147 injuries in ongoing Israeli attacks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Gaza's conflict: 27,708 martyrs and 67,147 injuries in ongoing Israeli attacks
0
Middle East News
06:35
Jordanian border guard injured with three smugglers killed in clashes
Middle East News
06:35
Jordanian border guard injured with three smugglers killed in clashes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00
Newton of Gaza: Palestinian teen creates system to light up family tent
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00
Newton of Gaza: Palestinian teen creates system to light up family tent
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:22
Yemen Houthi leader says group will further escalate if attacks on Gaza do not stop
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:22
Yemen Houthi leader says group will further escalate if attacks on Gaza do not stop
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:45
US House rejects Republican-led effort to pass Israel-only aid bill
World News
01:45
US House rejects Republican-led effort to pass Israel-only aid bill
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-17
Guterres issues urgent warning: Israel-Lebanon confrontation 'absolutely catastrophic'
Lebanon News
2024-01-17
Guterres issues urgent warning: Israel-Lebanon confrontation 'absolutely catastrophic'
0
World News
2023-10-02
Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of opening fire in border area
World News
2023-10-02
Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of opening fire in border area
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:47
French Foreign Minister Urges Implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:47
French Foreign Minister Urges Implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:36
Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice
Lebanon News
12:36
Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice
2
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
3
Lebanon News
09:15
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
Lebanon News
09:15
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
4
Press Highlights
00:46
Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance
Press Highlights
00:46
Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages
6
Press Highlights
00:17
Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis
Press Highlights
00:17
Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis
7
Middle East News
10:38
President Bashar al-Assad accepts credentials of UAE Ambassador to Syria
Middle East News
10:38
President Bashar al-Assad accepts credentials of UAE Ambassador to Syria
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:47
French Foreign Minister Urges Implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:47
French Foreign Minister Urges Implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More