Jordanian border guard injured with three smugglers killed in clashes

2024-02-07 | 06:35
Jordanian border guard injured with three smugglers killed in clashes
Jordanian border guard injured with three smugglers killed in clashes

The Jordanian state television reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from the armed forces, that a member of the border guard was injured during clashes on the border, resulting in the death of three drug smugglers.

Middle East News

Jordanian

Border

Guard

Injured

Smugglers

Killed

Clashes

