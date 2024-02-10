Three pro-Iranian militants killed in Israeli airstrikes west of Damascus

Middle East News
2024-02-10 | 02:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Three pro-Iranian militants killed in Israeli airstrikes west of Damascus
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Three pro-Iranian militants killed in Israeli airstrikes west of Damascus

Three individuals loyal to Tehran were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting a residential building west of the Syrian capital, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Saturday.

The Observatory reported "three non-Syrian fatalities loyal to Tehran as a result of Israeli aerial targeting on Friday night on a building west of Damascus."

According to the Observatory, the strikes targeted the Dimas area, which is considered upscale and inhabited by political and military leaders.

The official Syrian news agency SANA quoted a military source as saying that around 1:05 AM (10:05 GMT) on Saturday, "the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights targeting several points in the Damascus countryside."

The agency added, "Our air defenses intercepted the aggression's missiles and shot down some of them, and the aggression resulted in some material losses."

The Israeli strikes came after rocket fire targeted, according to the Observatory, the military Mezzeh Airport area west of Damascus, which includes "sites affiliated with the Lebanese Hezbollah and groups loyal to Iran."

The Syrian Ministry of Defense, for its part, said that drones entered Syrian airspace from the direction of the Golan Heights occupied by Israel.

The Israeli army told Agence France-Presse, "We do not comment on reports in foreign media."

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Militants

Syria

Israel

Airstrikes

Damascus

LBCI Next
PRCS crew members sent to rescue Hind Rajab found dead after Israeli bombing
Moody's downgrades Israel's credit ratings amid ongoing conflict with Hamas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-29

Official Syrian Media: Iranian advisors killed in Israeli attack south of Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
01:13

Syrian army shot down Israeli missiles launched at Damascus countryside

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-03

US airstrikes in Syria kill 23 pro-Iran fighters

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-02

Israeli strike on Damascus kills IRGC advisor, Iranian media says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:57

The looming threat over Rafah: Israel's controversial plan amid international warnings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:48

Iranian Foreign Minister's Beirut visit signals commitment to regional crisis solutions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:32

Israeli military says Hamas had command tunnel under UN Gaza headquarters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49

Gaza's Health Ministry: 28,064 Palestinians killed, 67,611 injured in Gaza since Oct. 7

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

North Korea gives warm welcome to Russian defense minister

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-16

Apple to release software update for iPhone 12 to solve radiation concerns

LBCI
World News
2023-08-03

15 killed in bus crash in Mexico

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-08

Google flips the switch on interest-based ads with ‘Privacy Sandbox’ rollout

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Israeli drone targets car in Jadra, north of Sidon, injures motorcyclist

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Israeli Army radio: Jadra operation’s target was a senior Hamas Leader in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

Walid Joumblatt's diplomatic visit to Russia: Shifting focus amidst regional turmoil

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Security sources to Reuters: Palestinian figure close to Hamas survives Israeli strike in Lebanon, killing three others

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Hezbollah-Iran talks: Nasrallah and Abdollahian on political and security challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Cabinet approves LBP 450,000 transportation allowance for private sector

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:50

Hamas warns of a 'massacre' if Israeli Army expands fight to Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Mikati's message post-cabinet session: Building bridges, not barriers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More