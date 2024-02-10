Three pro-Iranian militants killed in Israeli airstrikes west of Damascus

Three individuals loyal to Tehran were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting a residential building west of the Syrian capital, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Saturday.



The Observatory reported "three non-Syrian fatalities loyal to Tehran as a result of Israeli aerial targeting on Friday night on a building west of Damascus."



According to the Observatory, the strikes targeted the Dimas area, which is considered upscale and inhabited by political and military leaders.



The official Syrian news agency SANA quoted a military source as saying that around 1:05 AM (10:05 GMT) on Saturday, "the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights targeting several points in the Damascus countryside."



The agency added, "Our air defenses intercepted the aggression's missiles and shot down some of them, and the aggression resulted in some material losses."



The Israeli strikes came after rocket fire targeted, according to the Observatory, the military Mezzeh Airport area west of Damascus, which includes "sites affiliated with the Lebanese Hezbollah and groups loyal to Iran."



The Syrian Ministry of Defense, for its part, said that drones entered Syrian airspace from the direction of the Golan Heights occupied by Israel.



The Israeli army told Agence France-Presse, "We do not comment on reports in foreign media."



AFP