Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron on Sunday said the country's economy was strong and would recover from the impact of the war, but called on the government to address issues raised by Moody's after the agency downgraded Israel's sovereign credit rating.



"In order to strengthen the confidence of the markets and rating companies in the Israeli economy, it is important that the government and the Knesset act to address the economic issues raised in the report," Yaron said.



Reuters