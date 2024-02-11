Pilots killed in military training plane crash in northern Jordan

2024-02-11 | 05:54
Pilots killed in military training plane crash in northern Jordan
Pilots killed in military training plane crash in northern Jordan

The Jordanian army announced on Sunday the death of two Royal Jordanian Air Force pilots due to the crash of a military training aircraft during a mission in the north of the country. 

A statement from the army quoted an official source in the General Command of the Armed Forces confirming the crash of "one of the training aircraft belonging to the Royal Jordanian Air Force of the (GROP) type during a training sortie on Sunday morning at King Hussein Air Base (in the province) of Mafraq" in the north of the kingdom. 

The source explained, "The crash of the aircraft resulted in the martyrdom of both Pilot Major Pilot Omar Atta Abadi and Captain Pilot Muhammad Abdullah Khudair after they were transported to King Hussein Medical Center in Amman. 

AFP   
 

