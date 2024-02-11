Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called on Sunday for the "expulsion" of Israel from the United Nations, as the country commemorated the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution with marches in Tehran and major cities.



Amid the Gaza war, support for the Palestinian cause prevailed, along with criticisms directed at Western countries, led by the United States, during this year's traditional celebrations of the Revolution victory under the leadership of Imam Khomeini in 1979.



Raisi stated, "We propose the expulsion of the Zionist entity from the United Nations," referring to Israel, the regional archenemy of the Islamic Republic.



Addressing thousands gathered in Azadi (Freedom) Square in Tehran, he added, "What is happening in Gaza today is a crime against humanity, and those defending these criminals are the American regime and some Western countries."



Raisi accused Israel of "violating 400 resolutions, laws, and international treaties" within the framework of "international organizations."







AFP