Feb. 10 Summary of USCENTCOM Self-Defense Strikes in Yemen
On Feb. 10, between 4 – 5 p.m., (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully conducted self-defense strikes against two unmanned surface vessels (USV) and three mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM)… pic.twitter.com/8OMJRXiw79
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 11, 2024
Feb. 10 Summary of USCENTCOM Self-Defense Strikes in Yemen
On Feb. 10, between 4 – 5 p.m., (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully conducted self-defense strikes against two unmanned surface vessels (USV) and three mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM)… pic.twitter.com/8OMJRXiw79