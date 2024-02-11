US carries out 'self-defense strikes' near Yemen's Hodeidah port

2024-02-11 | 09:13
US carries out &#39;self-defense strikes&#39; near Yemen&#39;s Hodeidah port
US carries out 'self-defense strikes' near Yemen's Hodeidah port

On Sunday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces conducted self-defense strikes against two unmanned surface vessels (USV) and three anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM) north of Yemen's Hodeidah on Saturday.

CENTCOM posted on X that it had identified the USVs and ASCMs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented "an imminent threat" to the US.

The Houthis, who control the port of Hodeidah, have been targeting what they say are vessels linked to Israel in response to the war on Gaza.
 

