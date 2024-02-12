Ambrey: Bulker targeted by missiles in Bab el-Mandeb

2024-02-12 | 01:44
Ambrey: Bulker targeted by missiles in Bab el-Mandeb
Ambrey: Bulker targeted by missiles in Bab el-Mandeb

British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Monday that a Marshall Islands-flagged, Greece-owned bulk carrier was targeted by missiles in two separate incidents within two minutes while transiting through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The bulker was reportedly hit and sustained physical damage on the starboard side, Ambrey added.

Ambrey had first reported that the carrier had sighted a projectile near the vessel 23 nautical miles northeast of Djibouti's Khor Angar and 40 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Red Sea port city of Mocha.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Ambrey

Bulker

Missiles

Bab el-Mandeb

Yemen

Red Sea

Port

Greece

