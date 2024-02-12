Turkey is in contact with Israel to solve detained aid shipment issue

2024-02-12 | 06:17
Turkey is in contact with Israel to solve detained aid shipment issue
Turkey is in contact with Israel to solve detained aid shipment issue

Diplomatic sources in Turkey said on Monday that the Turkish Foreign Ministry is in contact with Israeli authorities to resolve the issue of an aid shipment detained at an Israeli port.

On Sunday, a UN relief agency said that a shipment from Turkey consisting of 1049 containers of supplies, including flour, chickpeas, sugar, and cooking oil to cover the needs of 1.1 million people for a month, is detained at the port.

