News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran launches long-range missiles from a warship for the first time
Middle East News
2024-02-13 | 09:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran launches long-range missiles from a warship for the first time
Iran announced the launch of long-range ballistic missiles from a warship for the first time in a new step towards developing its military program.
Iranian television, which broadcast images of the operation, reported that a ship from the Revolutionary Guards 'launched long-range ballistic missiles for the first time' while in the Gulf of Oman in the Indian Ocean.
Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami said, 'A long-range ballistic missile was successfully launched from the ship.' He added, 'Our ships can be anywhere in the oceans. There is no safe place for forces that threaten our security.'
Iranian television clarified that the two missiles launched from the Shahid Mahdavi ship 'had a range of at least 1,700 kilometers' and landed in a desert area in central Iran.
The continuous development of Iran's missile arsenal raises concerns for many countries, foremost among them the United States and Israel—the latter fears being targeted by Iranian weapons.
Additionally, the Revolutionary Guards announced on Tuesday that they conducted a simulated missile attack on the Palmachim Airbase south of Tel Aviv.
According to Iranian television, Palmachim is 'the main reception base for Zionist regime F-35 aircraft.'
Middle East News
Iran
Ballistic Missiles
Warship
Military Program
Next
US and Jordan throw their weight behind Gaza ceasefire effort ahead of new talks
ICC's prosecutor 'deeply concerned' by Rafah situation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-21
Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base
Middle East News
2024-01-21
Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base
0
Middle East News
2024-01-01
Iranian warship enters the Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-01-01
Iranian warship enters the Red Sea
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-12
Abdollahian: Iran is a partner in the settlement
Press Highlights
2024-02-12
Abdollahian: Iran is a partner in the settlement
0
Middle East News
2024-02-11
Iran calls for Israel's "expulsion" from the UN on the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution
Middle East News
2024-02-11
Iran calls for Israel's "expulsion" from the UN on the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:37
UAE, India sign pact on trans-continental trade corridor
World News
10:37
UAE, India sign pact on trans-continental trade corridor
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:26
Guterres: Attack on Rafah will have 'devastating consequences'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:26
Guterres: Attack on Rafah will have 'devastating consequences'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13
South Africa files a request to the ICJ concerning the assault on Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13
South Africa files a request to the ICJ concerning the assault on Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:05
Saudi official: Freezing funding for UNRWA could 'contribute' to increasing number of casualties in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:05
Saudi official: Freezing funding for UNRWA could 'contribute' to increasing number of casualties in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-11
Al-Qassam Brigades: Two Israeli hostages killed and eight injured as a result of ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-11
Al-Qassam Brigades: Two Israeli hostages killed and eight injured as a result of ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
2023-11-11
Iranian president arrives in Saudi Arabia for Islamic-Arab summit on Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-11
Iranian president arrives in Saudi Arabia for Islamic-Arab summit on Gaza
0
Lebanon News
09:58
Mikati's stance on South: Ongoing communication and Munich Conference meetings, including Hochstein
Lebanon News
09:58
Mikati's stance on South: Ongoing communication and Munich Conference meetings, including Hochstein
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12
Rafah crisis: Over a million displaced Palestinians await fate as Israeli army prepares ground operation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12
Rafah crisis: Over a million displaced Palestinians await fate as Israeli army prepares ground operation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42
Al Jazeera: Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Abou Omar injured by an Israeli drone north of Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42
Al Jazeera: Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Abou Omar injured by an Israeli drone north of Rafah
2
Press Highlights
01:04
Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet
Press Highlights
01:04
Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet
3
Press Highlights
02:37
Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase
Press Highlights
02:37
Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase
4
Lebanon News
08:54
Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs
Lebanon News
08:54
Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs
5
Lebanon Economy
02:45
Fuel prices surge in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:45
Fuel prices surge in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:40
Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence
Lebanon News
08:40
Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence
7
News Bulletin Reports
06:50
French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
06:50
French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel
8
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Egypt's Economic Challenges: Lessons from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Egypt's Economic Challenges: Lessons from Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More