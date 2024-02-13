Iran launches long-range missiles from a warship for the first time

Iran announced the launch of long-range ballistic missiles from a warship for the first time in a new step towards developing its military program.



Iranian television, which broadcast images of the operation, reported that a ship from the Revolutionary Guards 'launched long-range ballistic missiles for the first time' while in the Gulf of Oman in the Indian Ocean.



Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami said, 'A long-range ballistic missile was successfully launched from the ship.' He added, 'Our ships can be anywhere in the oceans. There is no safe place for forces that threaten our security.'



Iranian television clarified that the two missiles launched from the Shahid Mahdavi ship 'had a range of at least 1,700 kilometers' and landed in a desert area in central Iran.



The continuous development of Iran's missile arsenal raises concerns for many countries, foremost among them the United States and Israel—the latter fears being targeted by Iranian weapons.



Additionally, the Revolutionary Guards announced on Tuesday that they conducted a simulated missile attack on the Palmachim Airbase south of Tel Aviv.



According to Iranian television, Palmachim is 'the main reception base for Zionist regime F-35 aircraft.'