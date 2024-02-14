Official media outlets reported that two points in Iran's leading gas pipeline network were hit by explosions in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with local officials suspecting sabotage.



The explosions occurred in central Iran in a significant gas pipeline connecting the south and north, putting the regions of Fars, Isfahan, Chaharmahal, and Bakhtiari on high alert.



Officials told state television that the explosions did not result in any injuries or disruption to the national gas supply network.



Nevertheless, several Iranian media outlets mentioned that gas supplies to industrial and administrative facilities would be halted on Wednesday in several provinces nationwide.