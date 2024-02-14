Lebanon's parliamentary delegation in Brussels rejects endless influx of Syrian refugees

2024-02-14
Lebanon&#39;s parliamentary delegation in Brussels rejects endless influx of Syrian refugees
Lebanon's parliamentary delegation in Brussels rejects endless influx of Syrian refugees

The parliamentary delegation in Brussels met with the European Union's Commissioner for Crisis Management and Humanitarian Affairs, Janez Lenarcic. 

This was followed by a meeting with the President of the Union for the Mediterranean General Assembly, Cypriot MP Costas Mavrides. 

Additionally, the delegation held talks with Hubert Cooreman, the Director-General of the Middle East Department at the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Following this, the delegation convened a parliamentary session with MEPs Isabel Santos, Chair of the European Parliament's Mashreq Committee, Udo Bullman, Chair of the Human Rights Committee, and their parliamentary team. 

Subsequently, they met with MEP Christophe Grudler, Lebanon's rapporteur in the "Renew Europe" party, which is close to French President Emmanuel Macron.

During these meetings, the delegation addressed several pressing issues, including the severe repercussions of the Syrian refugee crisis on Lebanon's economic, social, security, and financial sectors, emphasizing the existential threat it poses to Lebanon's diverse fabric. 

They warned of the dangers inherent in this crisis and urged Europeans to adopt proactive policies that support the refugees' return to Syria and aid them in rebuilding their homeland.

They highlighted that many Syrian refugees regularly return to their home country despite holding UNHCR refugee status, indicating that they no longer qualify as political refugees due to their frequent returns and instead are categorized as "economic refugees" due to receiving financial support from international organizations.

Furthermore, the delegation emphasized that Lebanon, given its geography, size, and diversity, cannot sustain an endless influx of refugees and urged immediate action to facilitate the speedy return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

The delegation also discussed the ongoing conflict in the region resulting from the Gaza war, reiterating Lebanon's official stance based on respecting international decisions and the resolutions of Arab summit conferences, which call for respecting the rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to an independent state. 

They also emphasized the need to uphold Resolution 1701 concerning Lebanon, halt Israel's repeated violations of Lebanese sovereignty, and withdraw the Israeli army from the Lebanese territories it occupies.

Additionally, the delegation focused on the necessity for countries to reconsider their decision to halt funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which exacerbates social and livelihood crises for Palestinian refugees, especially in Lebanon.

