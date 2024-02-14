News
Erdogan's first visit to Cairo after a long decade
2024-02-14
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Cairo on Wednesday afternoon for his first visit to Egypt in over a decade to consolidate reconciliation between the two countries after a long estrangement.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his wife received Erdogan and his wife at Cairo Airport, according to footage broadcast by Egyptian media.
AFP
Middle East News
Erdogan
Visit
Cairo
Egypt
Turkey
