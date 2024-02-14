US says its forces launch strike on missile in Houthi-controlled part of Yemen

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces launched a strike on Tuesday on a cruise missile that was about to be fired at ships in the Red Sea from an area of Yemen controlled by the Iranian-backed Houthi group.

Feb. 13 Summary of Red Sea activities



On Feb. 13, at approximately 2:35 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully conducted a self-defense strike against one mobile anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM), in Iranian-backed Houthi controlled areas of Yemen