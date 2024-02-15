Iran to reciprocate if ships are seized, says official

Middle East News
2024-02-15 | 02:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran to reciprocate if ships are seized, says official
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran to reciprocate if ships are seized, says official

Iran will reciprocate if its ships are seized, the legal adviser to Iran's President told state media on Thursday, in response to a statement by the United States Department of Justice.

This month, the Department of Justice issued a statement announcing the seizure of more than 500,000 barrels of Iranian fuel to clamp down on the "Revolutionary Guards' financing network".

"If an Iranian ship is seized, we will reciprocate and the legal way is not closed in this regard," legal adviser Mohammad Dehghan said, adding that he was not able to confirm whether US authorities had seized an Iranian vessel.

Court orders by Iran's judicial system have often been grounds for the seizure of foreign tankers by the Revolutionary Guards.

Since late last year, global shipping has been disrupted in the Red Sea as Iran-aligned Houthi fighters in Yemen have targeted ships in support of the Palestinian Hamas group in its conflict with Israel.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

Ships

United States

Revolutionary Guards

Hamas

Israel

LBCI Next
Macron discusses ceasefire in Gaza with Jordan's king in Paris
Israel approves Starlink services in Gaza field hospital
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-23

Iran's Raisi to meet with Erdogan in Turkey to discuss ongoing Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-20

Israeli strike on Damascus kills four of Iran's Revolutionary Guards: Reuters source

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-20

Two Iranian Revolutionary Guards' senior advisors killed in Israeli strike on Damascus, reports Mehr News Agency

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-16

Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel's 'spy headquarters' in Iraq, vow more revenge

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:09

Macron discusses ceasefire in Gaza with Jordan's king in Paris

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20

Israel approves Starlink services in Gaza field hospital

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Erdogan and El-Sisi: A historic meeting in Cairo signals a shift in Turkish-Egyptian relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Stalled prisoner's deal talks: Israeli delegation returns from Cairo

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Erdogan and El-Sisi: A historic meeting in Cairo signals a shift in Turkish-Egyptian relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Questions and skepticism: Israeli army releases video allegedly showing Hamas leader Sinwar

LBCI
World News
03:30

UK economy falls into recession

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12

Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Israeli army hits a series of Hezbollah targets: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

Escalation in southern Lebanon: Airstrike hits three-story building in Aadchit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Nasrallah's call for caution: Warning of high-tech surveillance and phone usage threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

Gantz: The one responsible for launching rockets from Lebanon is not only Hezbollah but the Lebanese state, and the response will be soon and forcefully

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:10

Numbers reveal 'grim' reality: The aftermath of Israeli war on Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
09:32

Israeli government spokesperson says Israeli killed in rocket barrage from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:45

Nine civilians killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Four civilians, including two children, killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon: AFP sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More