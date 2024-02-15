US Central Command conducts successful strikes against Houthi threats in Yemen

On Thursday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced they carried out four self-defense strikes between 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (Sanaa time) on February 14.



These strikes targeted seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM), three mobile uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV), and one explosive uncrewed surface vessel (USV) in areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthi rebels. The targets were reportedly poised for launch against ships in the Red Sea.



The identification of these mobile threats in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen prompted CENTCOM's intervention.



The command assessed that these assets posed an imminent danger to US Navy ships and merchant vessels operating in the area.



"These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels," CENTCOM said on X.