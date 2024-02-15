News
US Coast Guard intercepts Iranian arms shipment to Yemen
Middle East News
2024-02-15 | 06:40
US Coast Guard intercepts Iranian arms shipment to Yemen
A recent interception by a US Coast Guard cutter (USCGC) deployed to the US Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility has halted a significant arms shipment originating from Iran and destined for Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen.
On January 28, the USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr (WPC 1147), a Sentinel-class fast-response cutter under the command of US Naval Forces CENTCOM, located and boarded a vessel in the Arabian Sea, uncovering a cache of advanced conventional weapons and other military equipment.
Among the seized items were over 200 packages containing components for medium-range ballistic missiles, explosives, unmanned underwater/surface vehicle (UUV/USV) parts, military-grade communication gear, anti-tank guided missile launcher assemblies, and various other military components.
"The direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of such aid violates UN Security Council Resolution 2216 (as extended and renewed by resolutions 2675 and 2707)," CENTCOM said on X.
General Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM, condemned Iran's actions, stating, "This is yet another example of Iran's malign activity in the region."
Kurilla added, "Their continued supply of advanced conventional weapons to the Houthis is in direct violation of international law and continues to undermine the safety of international shipping and the free flow of commerce."
"CENTCOM is committed to working with our allies and partners to counter the flow of Iranian lethal aid in the region by all lawful means, including US and UN sanctions and through interdictions," CENTCOM said.
