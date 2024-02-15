News
UKMTO reports explosion incident in Yemen, investigation underway
Middle East News
2024-02-15 | 09:50
UKMTO reports explosion incident in Yemen, investigation underway
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) received a report on Thursday regarding an incident occurring approximately 85 nautical miles east of Aden, Yemen. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter.
According to initial reports, the incident involved an explosion near a vessel. The vessel's Master confirmed the occurrence, stating that both the crew and the vessel were safe. The ship is currently continuing its journey to its designated port of call.
In light of this incident, UKMTO warned all vessels transiting through the region to exercise caution. Additionally, vessel operators are urged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to UKMTO for further action.
The nature and cause of the explosion are yet to be determined, and UKMTO, along with relevant authorities, is actively working to gather more information.
Middle East News
UKMTO
Explosion
Yemen
Investigation
Aden
Vessel
