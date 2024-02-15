Houthi leader: We will continue attacks in solidarity with Palestinians

The leader of the Yemeni Houthi group, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, said in a televised speech on Thursday that the group will continue its attacks on shipping in the Red Sea in solidarity with the Palestinians "as long as the Israeli aggression continues... and the enemy commits the worst crimes."



He added, "The operations have a significant impact on the enemy and are a great success and a real victory."



He continued that the group will continue to support the Palestinians despite US and British attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen in response to their attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.



The attacks in the Red Sea have caused disruptions in global shipping and forced companies to reroute their shipments to longer and more costly routes around the southern tip of Africa, in addition to fueling fears of the conflict between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) extending, leading to destabilization in the Middle East.



Reuters