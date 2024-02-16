UKMTO: Ship 'targeted by missile' in Red Sea off Yemen's Mokha

2024-02-16 | 10:07
UKMTO: Ship 'targeted by missile' in Red Sea off Yemen's Mokha

A ship has reported being attacked with a missile in the Red Sea off Yemen, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Friday.

"The master reports a missile attacked the vessel and reports an explosion in close proximity. Military authorities are responding," the UKMTO said, saying that the crew and the vessel were reported safe.

The incident occurred 72 nautical miles (133 km) northwest of the port of Mokha, Yemen, the UKMTO advisory's note said.

Reuters

