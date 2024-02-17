News
Iran unveils new Arman and Azarakhsh defense systems amid regional tensions
Middle East News
2024-02-17 | 04:19
Iran unveils new Arman and Azarakhsh defense systems amid regional tensions
Iran has revealed new weapons, including the domestically produced Arman anti-ballistic missile system and Azarakhsh low-altitude air defense system, as reported by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).
The announcement comes amid escalating tensions in the region, where the Houthi group in Yemen, aligned with Iran, has carried out a series of attacks on ships linked to the United States, the United Kingdom, and Israel in the Red Sea in solidarity with the Gaza Strip.
Middle East News
Iran
Arman
Anti-Ballistic
Missile
Azarakhsh
Defense
System
