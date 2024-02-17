Iran unveils new Arman and Azarakhsh defense systems amid regional tensions

Middle East News
2024-02-17 | 04:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran unveils new Arman and Azarakhsh defense systems amid regional tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran unveils new Arman and Azarakhsh defense systems amid regional tensions

Iran has revealed new weapons, including the domestically produced Arman anti-ballistic missile system and Azarakhsh low-altitude air defense system, as reported by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The announcement comes amid escalating tensions in the region, where the Houthi group in Yemen, aligned with Iran, has carried out a series of attacks on ships linked to the United States, the United Kingdom, and Israel in the Red Sea in solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

Middle East News

Iran

Arman

Anti-Ballistic

Missile

Azarakhsh

Defense

System

LBCI Next
France's Macron opens door to recognizing Palestinian state
German Chancellor calls on Israel to adhere to international law
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-21

White House: Wagner Group prepares to provide "Hezbollah or Iran" with an air defense system

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-13

Iran launches long-range missiles from a warship for the first time

LBCI
World News
2024-02-12

North Korea tests a new missile launcher control system

LBCI
World News
2024-02-05

Saudi Arabian companies to make parts for Lockheed's THAAD defense system

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:58

US CENTCOM conducts two self-defense strikes in Yemen

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:38

Lazzarini: Israel is out to destroy UNRWA

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49

Blinken: There is an 'exceptional' opportunity for Israel to integrate into the Middle East

LBCI
World News
07:21

Sudanese army claims first major advance in 10 months of war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:48

S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy

LBCI
World News
2023-09-18

Italy tightens laws against illegal immigrants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-15

Strong Republic Bloc appeals to Constitutional Council against budget law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12

Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:48

Hezbollah-Amal support for Frangieh appears to decline: Al-Liwaa sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

MP Mohammad Raad: Israeli forces dare to kill civilians, transforming areas into 'deserts'

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

US State Department spokesperson addresses 'Hezbollah's destabilizing role,' affirms 'no negotiations with Iran'

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:14

Lebanon rejects Israel's 'intensifying attacks' to drag it into war

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Breaking: Building collapses near al-Madina al Riyadiya

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:09

Lebanon-US stress diplomatic resolution for lasting stability in southern borders: Mikati-Hochstein meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

LBCI sources: 'Dispute' with consortium linked to TotalEnergies' refusal to reduce deadline for seismic surveys

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:48

S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More