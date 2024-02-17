US CENTCOM conducts two self-defense strikes in Yemen

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) revealed on Saturday that four anti-ship ballistic missiles were launched from Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Red Sea.



It is assessed that at least three of the missiles were launched toward the commercial vessel MT Pollux, a Panamanian-flagged, Denmark-owned, Panamanian-registered vessel.



There were no reported injuries or damage from MT Pollux or any other ship in the area.



Moreover, CENTCOM said that they have "successfully conducted two self-defense strikes against one mobile anti-ship cruise missile and one mobile unmanned surface vessel (USV) in Yemen."

Feb. 16 Summary of Red Sea activities



