News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iraqi armed groups reduce US attacks on request of Iranian commander
Middle East News
2024-02-18 | 03:44
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Iraqi armed groups reduce US attacks on request of Iranian commander
A visit by the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force to Baghdad has led to a pause in attacks on US troops by Iran-aligned groups in Iraq, multiple Iranian and Iraqi sources told Reuters, saying it was a sign Tehran wants to prevent a broader conflict.
Esmail Qaani met representatives of several of the armed groups in Baghdad airport on Jan. 29, less than 48 hours after Washington blamed the groups for the killing of three US soldiers at the Tower 22 outpost in Jordan, the sources said.
Qaani, whose predecessor was killed by a US drone near the same airport four years ago, told the factions that drawing American blood risked a heavy US response, 10 of the sources said.
He said the militias should lie low to avoid US strikes on their senior commanders, destruction of key infrastructure, or even a direct retaliation against Iran, the sources said.
While one faction did not initially agree to Qaani's request, most others did. The next day, the elite Iran-backed group Kataib Hezbollah announced it was suspending attacks.
Since Feb. 4, there have been no attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria, compared to more than 20 in the two weeks before Qaani's visit, part of a surge in violence from the groups in opposition to Israel's war in Gaza.
"Without Qaani's direct intervention, it would have been impossible to convince Kataib Hezbollah to halt its military operations to de-escalate the tension," a senior commander in one of the Iran-aligned Iraqi armed groups said.
Qaani and the Quds Force, the arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps that works with allied armed groups from Lebanon to Yemen, did not immediately reply to requests for comment for this story. Kataib Hezbollah and one other group could not be reached for comment. The US White House and Pentagon also did not immediately respond.
Qaani's visit has been mentioned in Iraqi media, but the details of his message and the impact on reducing attacks have not been previously reported.
For this account, Reuters talked to three Iranian officials, a senior Iraqi security official, three Iraqi Shi'ite politicians, four sources in Iran-backed Iraqi armed groups, and four Iraq-focused diplomats.
The apparent success of the visit highlights the influence Iran wields with Iraqi armed groups, who alternate between building pressure and cooling tensions to further their goal of pushing US forces out of Iraq.
The government in Baghdad, a rare ally of both Tehran and Washington, is trying to prevent the country again becoming a battlefield for foreign powers and asked Iran to help rein in the groups after the Jordan attack, five of the sources said.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani "has worked with all relevant parties both inside and outside Iraq, warning them," that escalation "will destabilize Iraq and the region," Sudani's foreign affairs advisor Farhad Alaadin told Reuters when asked to confirm Qaani's visit and the request for help to rein in armed groups.
The attack "played into the hand of the Iraqi government." a Shi'ite politician from the ruling coalition said. Following the subsequent lull in hostilities, on Feb. 6, talks resumed with the United States about ending the US presence in Iraq.
Several Iran-aligned parties and armed groups in Iraq also prefer talks rather than attacks to end the US troop presence. Washington has been unwilling to negotiate a change to its military posture under fire, concerned it would embolden Iran.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iraq
United States
Iran
Quds Force
Armed
Esmail Qaani
Kataib Hezbollah
Qatari Foreign Minister: Gaza's truce talks in the last few days were not very promising
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-09
Iran's proxies in Iraq: Who are Iraq's armed factions?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-09
Iran's proxies in Iraq: Who are Iraq's armed factions?
0
World News
2024-01-31
US expects assistance from Iraq in disrupting funding for Iran-backed armed groups, says official
World News
2024-01-31
US expects assistance from Iraq in disrupting funding for Iran-backed armed groups, says official
0
Middle East News
2024-02-05
Iraqi PM meets high-ranking Iranian security official in Baghdad
Middle East News
2024-02-05
Iraqi PM meets high-ranking Iranian security official in Baghdad
0
Middle East News
2024-02-03
Iran 'strongly condemns' US strikes in Syria and Iraq
Middle East News
2024-02-03
Iran 'strongly condemns' US strikes in Syria and Iraq
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:37
Qatari Foreign Minister: Gaza's truce talks in the last few days were not very promising
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:37
Qatari Foreign Minister: Gaza's truce talks in the last few days were not very promising
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Drug smuggling issue: Regional meeting to tackle drug smuggling across Syrian borders
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Drug smuggling issue: Regional meeting to tackle drug smuggling across Syrian borders
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Camp David Accords: Egypt-Israel treaty's role in security arrangements and implications
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Camp David Accords: Egypt-Israel treaty's role in security arrangements and implications
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Netanyahu's three no's: New US support for Israel amid calls for Netanyahu's resignation
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Netanyahu's three no's: New US support for Israel amid calls for Netanyahu's resignation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-17
Breaking: Building collapses near al-Madina al Riyadiya
Lebanon News
2024-02-17
Breaking: Building collapses near al-Madina al Riyadiya
0
Press Highlights
02:08
Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision
Press Highlights
02:08
Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
France provides 15 tons of medical aid to the Lebanese army
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
France provides 15 tons of medical aid to the Lebanese army
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:37
Qatari Foreign Minister: Gaza's truce talks in the last few days were not very promising
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:37
Qatari Foreign Minister: Gaza's truce talks in the last few days were not very promising
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Netanyahu's three no's: New US support for Israel amid calls for Netanyahu's resignation
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Netanyahu's three no's: New US support for Israel amid calls for Netanyahu's resignation
2
Lebanon Economy
10:58
LBCI's sources: A move to set the banking dollar rate at LBP 25,000 per dollar
Lebanon Economy
10:58
LBCI's sources: A move to set the banking dollar rate at LBP 25,000 per dollar
3
Press Highlights
00:56
Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa
Press Highlights
00:56
Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa
4
Press Highlights
00:29
French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:29
French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Camp David Accords: Egypt-Israel treaty's role in security arrangements and implications
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Camp David Accords: Egypt-Israel treaty's role in security arrangements and implications
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
'Blood for blood' formula: Will diplomatic efforts succeed, or will military confrontations persist?
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
'Blood for blood' formula: Will diplomatic efforts succeed, or will military confrontations persist?
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Drug smuggling issue: Regional meeting to tackle drug smuggling across Syrian borders
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Drug smuggling issue: Regional meeting to tackle drug smuggling across Syrian borders
8
Lebanon News
05:36
Maronite Patriarch: Heroism lies in avoiding war, not in waging it
Lebanon News
05:36
Maronite Patriarch: Heroism lies in avoiding war, not in waging it
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More