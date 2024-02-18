Jordanian army: Five drug dealers killed on border with Syria

Middle East News
2024-02-18 | 07:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Jordanian army: Five drug dealers killed on border with Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Jordanian army: Five drug dealers killed on border with Syria

Five drug dealers were killed on Sunday during a foiled attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs into Jordan from Syria, an army statement said.

Four other smugglers were injured in the dawn attempt to cross the northern border with Syria, and large quantities of drugs were seized, the statement said.

Since the start of the year, there has been an escalation in clashes with drug dealers that Jordan says have direct links to pro-Iranian militias and are carrying narcotics, arms, and explosives over the border from Syria.

Reuters

Middle East News

Jordan

Army

Drug

Dealers

Border

Syria

Iraqi armed groups reduce US attacks on request of Iranian commander
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-12

Jordan says one soldier, several drug dealers killed in Syria border clash

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-24

Drug and weapons smuggling: What is specifically happening on the Syrian-Jordanian border?

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-09

Jordanian jets strike Iran-linked drug dealers inside Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-19

Five Syrians killed in Jordanian strikes at border with Syria in fight against drug smuggling

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:44

Iraqi armed groups reduce US attacks on request of Iranian commander

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:37

Qatari Foreign Minister: Gaza's truce talks in the last few days were not very promising

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Drug smuggling issue: Regional meeting to tackle drug smuggling across Syrian borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:18

Camp David Accords: Egypt-Israel treaty's role in security arrangements and implications

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

'Blood for blood' formula: Will diplomatic efforts succeed, or will military confrontations persist?

LBCI
World News
2024-02-16

Russia postpones launch of 'Internet of Things' satellite

LBCI
World News
2024-02-11

Ukraine says Russian forces are using terminals of Elon Musk's Starlink in occupied areas

LBCI
World News
07:13

Putin: The course of war in Ukraine is "life or death" issue for Russia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Netanyahu's three no's: New US support for Israel amid calls for Netanyahu's resignation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:58

LBCI's sources: A move to set the banking dollar rate at LBP 25,000 per dollar

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:29

French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:18

Camp David Accords: Egypt-Israel treaty's role in security arrangements and implications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

'Blood for blood' formula: Will diplomatic efforts succeed, or will military confrontations persist?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

Maronite Patriarch: Heroism lies in avoiding war, not in waging it

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Drug smuggling issue: Regional meeting to tackle drug smuggling across Syrian borders

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More