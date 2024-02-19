News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
QatarEnergy: Shipping disruption in the Red Sea affects long-term product delivery to customers
Middle East News
2024-02-19 | 03:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
QatarEnergy: Shipping disruption in the Red Sea affects long-term product delivery to customers
Saad Al-Kaabi, the CEO of QatarEnergy, said on Monday that shipping disruptions in the Red Sea would hinder long-term product delivery to customers, adding that rerouting ships is not ideal as it increases the cost and duration of trips.
The Yemeni Houthi group, allied with Iran since November, has been attacking ships in the Red Sea, a route through which about 12 percent of global shipping traffic passes. The group claims the attacks are in support of Palestinians in the war with Israel.
QatarEnergy, one of the world's largest exporters of liquefied natural gas, announced in January that it had halted sending tankers through the Red Sea for security reasons.
Reuters
Middle East News
QatarEnergy
Shipping
Disruption
Red Sea
Customers
Attacks
Houthi
Yemen
Next
Israel's foreign minister: Brazil's Lula not welcome in Israel
Jordanian army: Five drug dealers killed on border with Syria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-02-05
British Defense Minister: Strikes fail to prevent Houthis disruption in Red Sea shipping
Middle East News
2024-02-05
British Defense Minister: Strikes fail to prevent Houthis disruption in Red Sea shipping
0
World News
2024-02-16
US sanctions imposed on Houthis over Red Sea attacks take effect
World News
2024-02-16
US sanctions imposed on Houthis over Red Sea attacks take effect
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-07
Yemen Houthi leader says group will further escalate if attacks on Gaza do not stop
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-07
Yemen Houthi leader says group will further escalate if attacks on Gaza do not stop
0
Middle East News
2024-02-07
Houthis launch anti-ship ballistic missile attacks in southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden
Middle East News
2024-02-07
Houthis launch anti-ship ballistic missile attacks in southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:36
US-owned cargo ship reports being hit by 'missile attack' off Yemen
Middle East News
06:36
US-owned cargo ship reports being hit by 'missile attack' off Yemen
0
Middle East News
05:41
UKMTO receives report on incident in east of Aden, Yemen
Middle East News
05:41
UKMTO receives report on incident in east of Aden, Yemen
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:34
Israel's foreign minister: Brazil's Lula not welcome in Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:34
Israel's foreign minister: Brazil's Lula not welcome in Israel
0
Middle East News
2024-02-18
Jordanian army: Five drug dealers killed on border with Syria
Middle East News
2024-02-18
Jordanian army: Five drug dealers killed on border with Syria
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:15
Security Implications of Non-Smartphones in the Shadow of Israeli Surveillance
News Bulletin Reports
09:15
Security Implications of Non-Smartphones in the Shadow of Israeli Surveillance
0
Middle East News
2024-02-16
Shooting at bus stop in Ashdod results in three deaths
Middle East News
2024-02-16
Shooting at bus stop in Ashdod results in three deaths
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:07
New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
12:07
New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:53
Hezbollah's Missile Arsenal: A Threat to Israel's Eilat and Beyond
News Bulletin Reports
08:53
Hezbollah's Missile Arsenal: A Threat to Israel's Eilat and Beyond
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:22
Escalating Tensions: Russia's Move Against the Baltic States and the West
News Bulletin Reports
11:22
Escalating Tensions: Russia's Move Against the Baltic States and the West
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
5
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
6
Press Highlights
03:29
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
Press Highlights
03:29
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
7
Lebanon News
04:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Gaza's tragedy and resistance triumphs
Lebanon News
04:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Gaza's tragedy and resistance triumphs
8
Press Highlights
01:34
Advancing dollarization in Lebanon: lessons from international experiences to embrace economic stability
Press Highlights
01:34
Advancing dollarization in Lebanon: lessons from international experiences to embrace economic stability
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More