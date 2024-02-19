QatarEnergy: Shipping disruption in the Red Sea affects long-term product delivery to customers

2024-02-19 | 03:44
High views
QatarEnergy: Shipping disruption in the Red Sea affects long-term product delivery to customers
QatarEnergy: Shipping disruption in the Red Sea affects long-term product delivery to customers

Saad Al-Kaabi, the CEO of QatarEnergy, said on Monday that shipping disruptions in the Red Sea would hinder long-term product delivery to customers, adding that rerouting ships is not ideal as it increases the cost and duration of trips.

The Yemeni Houthi group, allied with Iran since November, has been attacking ships in the Red Sea, a route through which about 12 percent of global shipping traffic passes. The group claims the attacks are in support of Palestinians in the war with Israel.

QatarEnergy, one of the world's largest exporters of liquefied natural gas, announced in January that it had halted sending tankers through the Red Sea for security reasons.

Reuters

